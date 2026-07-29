Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Raised to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus set a $370.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $393.39.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $346.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $403.92. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $315.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.22. The stock has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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