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Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Price Down 6.1% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Stryker logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stryker shares fell 6.1% on Tuesday, trading as low as $306.53 and closing near $311.32, well below the prior close of $331.45.
  • Analysts remain generally positive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $392.52, though several firms recently trimmed their targets.
  • The company’s latest quarter missed earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $2.60 EPS on $6.02 billion in revenue versus expectations of $2.98 EPS and $6.34 billion, while also announcing a $0.88 quarterly dividend.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Stryker.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $306.53 and last traded at $311.3220. 420,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,345,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $392.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 451 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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