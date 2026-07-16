Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Trading Up 5.2% - Time to Buy?

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $335.86 and last traded at $332.8390. 270,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,359,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.44.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $392.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.10.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tema ETFs LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,398 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,008.0% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 131,471 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $41,392,000 after buying an additional 119,605 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Stryker by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 62,584 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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