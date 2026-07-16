Stryker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,175 call options on the company. This is an increase of 104% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,553 call options.

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Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $17.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $334.27. 506,346 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Stryker has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $311.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $369.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $392.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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