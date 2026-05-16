STUB (NYSE:STUB) Upgraded to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of STUB in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a "hold" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of STUB from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of STUB from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of STUB from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of STUB from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.75.

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STUB Price Performance

STUB stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. STUB has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company's 50 day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $446.05 million for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STUB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at STUB

In other STUB news, insider Scott Michael Fitzgerald sold 28,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $217,444.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,181.26. This represents a 26.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Streams sold 232,567 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $2,102,405.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,114,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,569.04. This represents a 17.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,186 shares of company stock worth $2,342,584.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in STUB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STUB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in STUB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in STUB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in STUB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Key STUB News

Here are the key news stories impacting STUB this week:

STUB Company Profile

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

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