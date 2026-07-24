Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised Subsea 7 from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Subsea 7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Subsea 7 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday.

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Subsea 7 Price Performance

Shares of SUBCY opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.08. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $37.66.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

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