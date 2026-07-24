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Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Subsea 7 logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Subsea 7 SA has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, based on coverage from five analysts: three hold ratings, one buy, and one strong buy.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed, with UBS upgrading the stock to buy and Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrading it to strong buy, while Zacks Research and Barclays downgraded it to hold.
  • The company reported Q1 earnings of $0.34 per share, missing estimates, but revenue of $1.79 billion topped expectations; shares recently opened at $34.40, near their 12-month high of $37.66.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised Subsea 7 from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Subsea 7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Subsea 7 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SUBCY

Subsea 7 Price Performance

Shares of SUBCY opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.08. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $37.66.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

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Analyst Recommendations for Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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