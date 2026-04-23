Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $180.0160 million for the quarter. Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.850 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $174.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $172.88 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.23. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Amundi lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 109,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 721,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,679 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Summit Hotel Properties

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates branded select-service hotels and extended-stay properties across the United States. The company focuses on upper-midscale and upscale lodging segments, targeting established national brands to combine the operational efficiencies of limited-service properties with strong franchise affiliation.

The company's portfolio comprises over thirty hotels carrying well-known flags such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG.

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