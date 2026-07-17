Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

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Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $122.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.58. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The firm had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Sun Communities's payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,051.14. This represents a 70.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,002,718.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,897,009.56. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,364,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,383,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $699,862,000 after purchasing an additional 214,634 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sun Communities by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,039,870 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $624,490,000 after purchasing an additional 554,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $288,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,301 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $228,280,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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