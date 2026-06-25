Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Director Sells $3,002,718.76 in Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) Director Gary Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,897,009.56. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.14. The stock had a trading volume of 459,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,374. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.92. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Sun Communities's payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sun Communities by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 264,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,298 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,564,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.2% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 234,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 41,050 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Colliers Securities raised Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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