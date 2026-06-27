Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Jefferies Financial Group

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.91.

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Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average of $126.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The business's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,244,051.14. This trade represents a 70.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,002,718.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,897,009.56. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 31.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,298 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 264,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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