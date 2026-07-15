Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,144,223 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session's volume of 923,034 shares.The stock last traded at $121.0650 and had previously closed at $119.78.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SUI

Sun Communities Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.40 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 857,761 shares in the company, valued at $102,897,009.56. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,051.14. This trade represents a 70.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 182.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $71,610,000 after purchasing an additional 48,649 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,619 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Sun Communities by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 312,099 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,312,000 after buying an additional 51,265 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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