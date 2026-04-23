Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $345.97 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 4.5%

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $901.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 27,248 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 875,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,601,000 after buying an additional 563,631 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines NASDAQ: SNCY is an American ultra-low-cost carrier providing a blend of scheduled and charter passenger services. The carrier focuses on leisure markets, offering nonstop flights to sun and ski destinations across the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. In addition to its scheduled network, Sun Country operates charter services for sports teams, corporate groups and tour operators, as well as seasonal cargo charters that support e-commerce peak periods.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sun Country has navigated multiple ownership and restructuring phases.

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