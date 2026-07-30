SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading Down 16.2% - What's Next?

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report) dropped 16.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.8450. 577,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,600,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded SunCoke Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunCoke Energy has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $692.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $445.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 544.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the energy company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,615 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,437 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a leading independent producer of metallurgical coke and related products for the steel and foundry industries. The company specializes in manufacturing both blast furnace coke and foundry coke, offering high‐quality, low‐sulfur coal products that serve as essential inputs in steelmaking and metal casting processes. In addition to coke production, SunCoke provides comprehensive engineering, maintenance and environmental solutions tailored to the needs of integrated steel mills and foundries.

The company operates a network of coke production facilities across the United States, including plants in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana.

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