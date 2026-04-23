Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

SunCoke Energy (SXC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
SunCoke Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SunCoke Energy is projected to report Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30 (call at 11:00 AM ET), with analysts forecasting EPS of $0.08 and revenue of $416.15 million.
  • The company recently posted a large EPS miss (−$1.00 vs. $0.10 expected), carries a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Reduce" with a $9.00 price target, and the stock trades near $6.57 while yielding 7.3% from a $0.12 quarterly dividend.
  • Five stocks we like better than SunCoke Energy.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $416.15 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.10). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. SunCoke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings cut SunCoke Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SunCoke Energy has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SunCoke Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Marinko bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 71,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $419,300.32. This represents a 16.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty bought 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $72,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 298,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,741,286.91. The trade was a 4.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Odyssean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a leading independent producer of metallurgical coke and related products for the steel and foundry industries. The company specializes in manufacturing both blast furnace coke and foundry coke, offering high‐quality, low‐sulfur coal products that serve as essential inputs in steelmaking and metal casting processes. In addition to coke production, SunCoke provides comprehensive engineering, maintenance and environmental solutions tailored to the needs of integrated steel mills and foundries.

The company operates a network of coke production facilities across the United States, including plants in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana.

Read More

Earnings History for SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SunCoke Energy Right Now?

Before you consider SunCoke Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SunCoke Energy wasn't on the list.

While SunCoke Energy currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines