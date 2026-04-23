SunCoke Energy (SXC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $416.15 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.10). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. SunCoke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings cut SunCoke Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SunCoke Energy has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SunCoke Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Marinko bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 71,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $419,300.32. This represents a 16.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty bought 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $72,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 298,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,741,286.91. The trade was a 4.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Odyssean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a leading independent producer of metallurgical coke and related products for the steel and foundry industries. The company specializes in manufacturing both blast furnace coke and foundry coke, offering high‐quality, low‐sulfur coal products that serve as essential inputs in steelmaking and metal casting processes. In addition to coke production, SunCoke provides comprehensive engineering, maintenance and environmental solutions tailored to the needs of integrated steel mills and foundries.

The company operates a network of coke production facilities across the United States, including plants in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana.

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