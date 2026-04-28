Suncor Energy (SU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU - Get Free Report) TSE: SU is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7330 per share and revenue of $8.6773 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU - Get Free Report) TSE: SU last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.99%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Suncor Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,050,387 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $934,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,877,899 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $571,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,198,534 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $541,138,000 after purchasing an additional 222,932 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,029,032 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $534,400,000 after purchasing an additional 148,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,519,660 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 393,536 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.15 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $72.00.

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About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company's operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

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