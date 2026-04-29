SunOpta (STKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL - Get Free Report) TSE: SOY will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of $0.0367 per share and revenue of $218.7420 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

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SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of STKL opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.20 million, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.03. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 764.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,273 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. William Blair lowered shares of SunOpta from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.00.

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SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc NASDAQ: STKL is a Canada-based company specializing in the sourcing, processing and packaging of organic and non-GMO plant-based foods and beverages. The company's product portfolio spans a wide range of offerings, including non-dairy beverages such as oat, almond, soy and coconut drinks, fruit and plant-based beverages, and ingredient solutions for food manufacturers and foodservice customers. SunOpta's integrated supply chain extends from ingredient sourcing and raw material preparation through to finished product formulation and packaging.

SunOpta operates through two primary business segments: Global Beverages and Global Ingredients.

Further Reading

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