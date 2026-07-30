Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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SUNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Sunrise Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrise Realty Trust has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Report on Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance

SUNS stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Sunrise Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company's 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Sunrise Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.82% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrise Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrise Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GatePass Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,672 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing convenience store and fuel retail properties under long-term net leases. The company targets sale-leaseback transactions and joint-venture investments with high-credit tenants in the convenience retail sector. Sunrise Realty Trust's portfolio comprises single-tenant properties that benefit from predictable cash flows, structured lease agreements and tenant-driven site improvements, providing exposure to a segment of the retail real estate market that aligns closely with consumer essentials.

The company's primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property investments, negotiating sale-leaseback and ground lease transactions, and managing asset performance throughout the lease term.

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