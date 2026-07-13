Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.8128.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Sunrun from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $722.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 23,985 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $316,362.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,111,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,661,146.65. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $130,541.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,090,020.85. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 223,045 shares of company stock worth $3,081,335 in the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,054,524 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 878,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,300,626 shares of the energy company's stock worth $44,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,564 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 22.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,162 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 48,965 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,359 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Sunrun News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sunrun launched a distributed AI data center pilot that could let homeowners’ solar and battery systems support edge computing, creating a new business line beyond its core residential solar model. Article Title

Sunrun launched a distributed AI data center pilot that could let homeowners’ solar and battery systems support edge computing, creating a new business line beyond its core residential solar model. Positive Sentiment: Trading activity showed unusually heavy call option buying, suggesting some investors are betting the AI-related announcement could drive more upside in RUN. Article Title

Trading activity showed unusually heavy call option buying, suggesting some investors are betting the AI-related announcement could drive more upside in RUN. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna trimmed its price target to $18 from $19 but kept a positive rating, which still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Susquehanna trimmed its price target to $18 from $19 but kept a positive rating, which still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage around the AI data-center pilot has kept Sunrun in the spotlight, but some reports noted the news has not yet translated into a full stock re-rating. Article Title

Media coverage around the AI data-center pilot has kept Sunrun in the spotlight, but some reports noted the news has not yet translated into a full stock re-rating. Negative Sentiment: Chief accounting officer Maria Barak sold 3,278 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, adding to recent insider selling that may weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Chief accounting officer Maria Barak sold 3,278 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, adding to recent insider selling that may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Glj Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $4.63 target, a sharply bearish call that signals substantial downside risk in the eyes of that firm. Article Title

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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