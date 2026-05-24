Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.4815.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Sunrun from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Sunrun alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.25. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $722.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.50 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 193,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $2,557,276.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 934,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,236.50. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 55,507 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $703,828.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 608,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,714,473.96. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 716,050 shares of company stock worth $9,463,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sunrun, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sunrun wasn't on the list.

While Sunrun currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here