Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives "Sell" Rating from Glj Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating reissued by equities researchers at Glj Research in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.63 price target on the energy company's stock. Glj Research's price objective suggests a potential downside of 62.49% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut Sunrun from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sunrun from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.81.

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Sunrun Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,198,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675,305. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $722.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.50 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.88%.The business's revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $130,541.43. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 461,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,090,020.85. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $316,362.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,111,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,661,146.65. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 223,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Sunrun

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sunrun’s new distributed AI data center pilot could create a fresh revenue stream by using customer homes as part of an AI computing network, which investors see as an expansion beyond its core solar business. Article Title

Sunrun’s new distributed AI data center pilot could create a fresh revenue stream by using customer homes as part of an AI computing network, which investors see as an expansion beyond its core solar business. Positive Sentiment: Options activity has been unusually bullish, with a surge in call buying suggesting traders are positioning for more upside tied to the AI-related narrative. Article Title

Options activity has been unusually bullish, with a surge in call buying suggesting traders are positioning for more upside tied to the AI-related narrative. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna lowered its price target on Sunrun to $18 from $19, but still kept a “positive” rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Susquehanna lowered its price target on Sunrun to $18 from $19, but still kept a “positive” rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Sunrun continues to receive broad media attention around the AI pilot, but some coverage suggests the story is still early and has not yet translated into a major long-term revaluation. Article Title

Sunrun continues to receive broad media attention around the AI pilot, but some coverage suggests the story is still early and has not yet translated into a major long-term revaluation. Negative Sentiment: Chief accounting officer Maria Barak sold 3,278 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, adding to recent insider selling that may pressure sentiment. Article Title

Chief accounting officer Maria Barak sold 3,278 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, adding to recent insider selling that may pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A separate reported sale by CEO Mary Powell also reinforces the impression that executives may be locking in gains after the stock’s recent move higher. Article Title

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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