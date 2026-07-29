Sunrun (RUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Sunrun to announce earnings of $0.2255 per share and revenue of $746.8650 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.88%.The firm had revenue of $722.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sunrun Price Performance

RUN opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating and set a $4.63 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Maria Barak sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $39,893.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 90,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,701.61. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,495 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $217,569.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 420,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,994.42. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 223,045 shares of company stock worth $3,081,335 in the last 90 days. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sunrun by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 626,536 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 47.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the energy company's stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 238,360 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,026 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,306,808 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 718,955 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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