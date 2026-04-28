Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL) Short Interest Update

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,635 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 2,360 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

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Super Hi International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HDL traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762. The company has a market cap of $899.36 million and a P/E ratio of 19.76. Super Hi International has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The business's 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Super Hi International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $229.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Super Hi International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HDL shares. Zacks Research cut Super Hi International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Super Hi International in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Hi International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Super Hi International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Super Hi International during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Super Hi International by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

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