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Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Super Hi International logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest surged 151.3% to 3,739 shares as of July 15, up from 1,488 shares on June 30. The short-interest ratio reached 7.1 days based on average daily trading volume.
  • Super Hi International shares opened at $13.40, near the lower end of their 52-week range of $12.00 to $21.21. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.10, missing estimates of $0.26, although revenue exceeded expectations.
  • Analyst sentiment remains negative: Zacks Research downgraded the stock to “strong sell,” Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell rating, and the two analysts tracked by MarketBeat collectively assign HDL an average rating of “Sell.”
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,739 shares, a growth of 151.3% from the June 30th total of 1,488 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Super Hi International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDL. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Super Hi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Super Hi International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 11,955 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Hi International by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter.

Super Hi International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HDL opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $871.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of -0.10. Super Hi International has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Super Hi International had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $225.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Hi International will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HDL. Zacks Research lowered Super Hi International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Super Hi International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on HDL

About Super Hi International

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

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