Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session's volume of 1,877 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $12.33.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Super Hi International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Super Hi International

Super Hi International Trading Up 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of -0.10. The business's 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $225.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.58 million. Super Hi International had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Hi International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDL. XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Super Hi International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 13,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Hi International by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Super Hi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

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