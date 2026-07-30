Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session's volume of 1,751 shares.The stock last traded at $13.6950 and had previously closed at $13.25.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Super Hi International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Hi International presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on HDL

Super Hi International Stock Up 4.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $900.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $225.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.58 million. Super Hi International had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 3.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDL. XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Super Hi International by 11.3% during the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 13,303 shares of the company's stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Super Hi International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Super Hi International by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

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