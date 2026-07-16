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Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Super Hi International logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) gapped up before trading, opening at $13.49 after closing at $12.78 and last trading around $13.62, for a gain of roughly 5.9%.
  • Recent analyst actions remain bearish: Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell rating, while Zacks cut the stock from hold to strong sell. The consensus rating is currently Sell.
  • The company’s latest earnings missed expectations on profit, reporting $0.10 EPS versus the $0.26 estimate, though revenue of $225.93 million came in above consensus.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Super Hi International.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $13.49. Super Hi International shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 2,083 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HDL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Super Hi International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Hi International

Super Hi International Stock Up 5.9%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $879.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of -0.10.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Super Hi International had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 3.29%.The firm had revenue of $225.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Super Hi International by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in Super Hi International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 11,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

About Super Hi International

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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