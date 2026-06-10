Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Barclays cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 7.6%

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,789 shares of the company's stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 70,389 shares of the company's stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,389 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,299 shares of the company's stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 70,021 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here