Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a "peer perform" rating on the stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.00.

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Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.1% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro said it has received about $39 billion in new AI server orders from more than 20 customers, highlighting very strong demand for its products and reinforcing its role in the AI infrastructure buildout.

Super Micro said it has received about from more than 20 customers, highlighting very strong demand for its products and reinforcing its role in the AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: The financing is intended to help the company buy components and fulfill a large backlog, which could support future revenue growth if the orders convert as expected.

The financing is intended to help the company buy components and fulfill a large backlog, which could support future revenue growth if the orders convert as expected. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech-market weakness and renewed geopolitical/inflation concerns also weighed on sentiment toward high-beta AI hardware names like SMCI. Update: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit 5-Week Lows Amid Re-Escalation in Middle East

Broader tech-market weakness and renewed geopolitical/inflation concerns also weighed on sentiment toward high-beta AI hardware names like SMCI. Negative Sentiment: The planned capital raise suggests Super Micro may need substantial outside funding to support growth, which raises concerns about share dilution and near-term earnings per share pressure. Super Micro Computer plans to raise $7 billion in equity offerings

The planned capital raise suggests Super Micro may need substantial outside funding to support growth, which raises concerns about and near-term earnings per share pressure. Negative Sentiment: Several reports noted the stock’s sharp decline after the announcement, with traders questioning whether the company can fund rapid AI growth without hurting existing shareholders. Super Micro stock tumbles on $7 billion financing plans as company touts AI server orders

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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