Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.64, but opened at $35.60. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $35.6030, with a volume of 21,112,706 shares changing hands.

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Super Micro Computer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Negative Sentiment: Super Micro announced a $7 billion equity and equity-linked financing package to fund parts for its AI servers, raising dilution concerns and sending the shares lower. Reuters: Super Micro Computer plans to raise $7 billion in equity offerings

Super Micro announced a $7 billion equity and equity-linked financing package to fund parts for its AI servers, raising dilution concerns and sending the shares lower. Neutral Sentiment: The company said the financing is meant to support a backlog of roughly $39 billion in AI orders, highlighting strong demand for its products but also the need for significant upfront capital. CNBC: Super Micro stock tumbles on $7 billion financing plans as company touts AI server orders

The company said the financing is meant to support a backlog of roughly $39 billion in AI orders, highlighting strong demand for its products but also the need for significant upfront capital. Negative Sentiment: Broader weakness in AI and momentum stocks is adding to the pressure, with tech futures lower and peers like Dell also moving sharply. Axios: Tech stocks tumble again

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $1,866,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,584 shares of the company's stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,901 shares of the company's stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 33.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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