Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 7% - Still a Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) shares rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 38,634,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 42,690,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

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Super Micro Computer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 7.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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