Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 2.3% - What's Next?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.66. Approximately 22,672,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 43,374,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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