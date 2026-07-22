Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 19.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 19.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $38.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 161,865,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 43,758,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.93.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

More Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here