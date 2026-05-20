Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 9.5% Higher - Should You Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.46. 37,749,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 36,630,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

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Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.43.

View Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company's 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,749 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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