Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 1.1% - What's Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $46.90. 32,513,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 37,922,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

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Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro unveiled several new AI data center offerings, including AMD Helios rack-scale systems, NVIDIA Vera Rubin-based blueprints, Arm AGI platforms, and Intel Xeon 6+ servers, reinforcing its position as a key supplier in AI infrastructure. Assessing Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Valuation After New AI Data Center Launches And Major Partnership Wins

Super Micro unveiled several new AI data center offerings, including AMD Helios rack-scale systems, NVIDIA Vera Rubin-based blueprints, Arm AGI platforms, and Intel Xeon 6+ servers, reinforcing its position as a key supplier in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Recent reports highlight that SMCI has recovered strongly over the past month and has been benefiting from renewed growth momentum after its latest earnings report, suggesting investors still see upside tied to AI server demand. Why Super Micro Computer Stock Jumped 68% in May

Recent reports highlight that SMCI has recovered strongly over the past month and has been benefiting from renewed growth momentum after its latest earnings report, suggesting investors still see upside tied to AI server demand. Positive Sentiment: Super Micro’s partnerships and product launches tied to NVIDIA, AMD, Arm, and Intel suggest it is well positioned to benefit from ongoing AI data center spending, which is helping support investor interest in the stock. Supermicro introduceert DCBBS-blauwdrukken voor NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 en NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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