Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 2% - What's Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) fell 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $24.18. 31,777,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 42,969,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities upgraded Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company's 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $164,000. Tema ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the company's stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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