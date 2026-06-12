Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Friday after Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $39.00. The stock traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $30.46. 84,071,220 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 41,780,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.57.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company's stock worth $3,300,610,000 after buying an additional 2,695,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,749 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $136,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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