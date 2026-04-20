Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Shares Down 1.6% - Here's What Happened

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.90 and last traded at GBX 84.45. 2,941,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 17,697,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.85.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 93 to GBX 88 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 86.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SUPR

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Down 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.02.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Supermarket Income REIT had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 54.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Supermarket Income REIT will post 6.0284281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Supermarket Income REIT

In related news, insider Sapna Shah bought 47,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £39,799.20. Also, insider Frances Davies bought 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £25,200. In the last three months, insiders have bought 95,280 shares of company stock worth $8,003,520. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI), a FTSE 250 company, is the only LSE listed company dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of national food infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are predominantly omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales and are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe. The Company's properties earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income. SUPR targets a progressive dividend and the potential for long term capital growth.

Further Reading

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