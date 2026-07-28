Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to announce earnings of $0.4225 per share and revenue of $205.4280 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. 30,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,707. The stock's fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -92.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 220,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

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