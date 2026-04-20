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Supreme's (SUP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Supreme logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shore Capital Group reaffirmed its "house stock" rating on Supreme (LON:SUP) in a client research note.
  • Shares opened at GBX 154.41, trading near the 200-day SMA (GBX 151.08) with a 12-month range of GBX 123–205; the company has a market cap of £181.15 million and a P/E of 8.53.
  • Supreme operates three divisions—Vaping, Drinks & Wellness (including the newly acquired SlimFast) and Electricals & Household (including the 1001 cleaning brand)—spanning product development, manufacturing and retail distribution.
  • Five stocks we like better than Supreme.

Supreme (LON:SUP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Supreme Stock Performance

Shares of SUP opened at GBX 154.41 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 151.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.43. Supreme has a 12 month low of GBX 123 and a 12 month high of GBX 205. The company has a market cap of £181.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.98.

About Supreme

(Get Free Report)

Supreme supplies products across three operating divisions: Vaping (previously known as 'Vaping' and 'Branded Distribution'), Drinks & Wellness ('Sports Nutrition & Wellness' combined with Typhoo Tea, Clearly Drinks and the newly acquired SlimFast brand), and Electricals & Household (previously 'Batteries' and 'Lighting', also including the recently acquired 1001 cleaning brand). The Company's capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.

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