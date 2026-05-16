Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Surf Air Mobility from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $1.50 price objective on Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surf Air Mobility presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.31.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRFM

Surf Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRFM opened at $1.21 on Friday. Surf Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Oliver Reeves sold 76,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $100,305.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 470,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $616,768.96. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Deanna Leigh White sold 56,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $74,518.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 899,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,860.30. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 190,047 shares of company stock valued at $248,962 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surf Air Mobility

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Surf Air Mobility by 233.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,353 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Surf Air Mobility by 81,240.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 952,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 951,321 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Surf Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Surf Air Mobility by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 281,045 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Surf Air Mobility by 3,450.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 474,521 shares during the period. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Surf Air Mobility News

Here are the key news stories impacting Surf Air Mobility this week:

Positive Sentiment: Surf Air Mobility said new videos show the internal impact of SurfOS , its AI-enabled operating system powered by Palantir, which it says has improved both its airline and private charter businesses. The update may help support the long-term growth story if the platform drives better efficiency and profitability. Surf Air Mobility Releases Videos Showcasing Internal Impact of SurfOS

Surf Air Mobility said new videos show the internal impact of , its AI-enabled operating system powered by Palantir, which it says has improved both its airline and private charter businesses. The update may help support the long-term growth story if the platform drives better efficiency and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities maintained an Outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on Surf Air Mobility while publishing updated earnings estimates. Even with the positive rating, the broader message remains that the company is still expected to post significant losses over the next several quarters. Northland Securities coverage on Surf Air Mobility

Northland Securities maintained an rating and a price target on Surf Air Mobility while publishing updated earnings estimates. Even with the positive rating, the broader message remains that the company is still expected to post significant losses over the next several quarters. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at Northland lowered their earnings estimates for FY2026 , Q2 2026 , Q3 2026 , Q4 2026 , and FY2027 , signaling weaker profitability expectations and likely weighing on the stock. Northland Securities estimate cuts for Surf Air Mobility

Analysts at Northland lowered their earnings estimates for , , , , and , signaling weaker profitability expectations and likely weighing on the stock. Negative Sentiment: A separate update noted the stock’s price target was reduced to $5.61, reinforcing the view that analysts see limited near-term upside and continued execution risk for Surf Air Mobility. Surf Air Mobility price target decreased

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

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