Susan Byrne Sells 660 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG - Get Free Report) Director Susan Byrne sold 660 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $11,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 292,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,965,693.52. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of WHG traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group's payout ratio is 75.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 88,680 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,166 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,396 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,516 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 135,211 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood's disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm's product lineup includes U.S.

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