Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JBLU. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.40 to $6.60 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.31.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 0.7%

JBLU opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a negative net margin of 7.78%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JetBlue Airways

In other news, Director Thomas Winkelmann sold 35,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $166,723.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,881.30. This trade represents a 72.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vivek Sharma sold 32,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $173,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,941.39. This represents a 47.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,728,754 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 219,622 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 839,551 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 353,606 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,333,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 462,258 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,688,335 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 728,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company's stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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