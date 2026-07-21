Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.4444.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Leerink Partners set a $43.00 target price on Sutro Biopharma and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

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Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of STRO opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The business's 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $374.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 million. Research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 169.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel biologic drug candidates in the fields of oncology and immunology. The company leverages a proprietary cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF™, to design and produce complex, multi-specific proteins that include antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and cytokine fusion proteins. This platform enables rapid generation and optimization of protein therapeutics that may not be feasible with traditional cell-based expression systems.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Sutro Biopharma has built a pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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