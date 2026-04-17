Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Trading Up 10.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO - Get Free Report) shares were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $35.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Sutro Biopharma traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.3910. Approximately 120,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 170,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.88.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sutro Biopharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 232.6% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $534.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel biologic drug candidates in the fields of oncology and immunology. The company leverages a proprietary cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF™, to design and produce complex, multi-specific proteins that include antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and cytokine fusion proteins. This platform enables rapid generation and optimization of protein therapeutics that may not be feasible with traditional cell-based expression systems.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Sutro Biopharma has built a pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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