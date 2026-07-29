Suzuki Motor (SZKMY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its resultson Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $9.9630 billion for the quarter. Suzuki Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.020-5.020 EPS.

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Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.35. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $11.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. On average, analysts expect Suzuki Motor to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Trading Up 2.0%

SZKMY opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.54. The business's 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Suzuki Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation traces its roots to 1909 when Michio Suzuki founded Suzuki Loom Works; the company later entered motor vehicle production and was reorganized as an independent motor company in the mid-20th century. Headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has grown into a multinational manufacturer known for producing compact, fuel-efficient vehicles and a broad range of two- and four-wheeled products. The company has a long history in small-car and motorcycle design and has adapted its product portfolio over decades to serve both personal and light commercial transport markets.

Suzuki's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and outboard motors, along with related parts and accessories.

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