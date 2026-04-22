Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.15 and traded as low as $7.07. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 108,976 shares traded.

Get SVNLY alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ from an "equal weight" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SVNLY

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Trading Down 1.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.53 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is a Sweden-based universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to private individuals, businesses and institutions. Established in 1871 and headquartered in Stockholm, the bank operates on a decentralized branch model that empowers locally managed offices to deliver tailored banking solutions. Svenska Handelsbanken provides core services such as deposit accounts, lending, payment services and credit cards, alongside specialized corporate offerings including trade finance, cash management and leasing.

In addition to its commercial banking activities, Handelsbanken maintains a dedicated investment banking arm known as Handelsbanken Capital Markets, which offers services in equity and debt underwriting, corporate finance advisory and research.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ wasn't on the list.

While Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here