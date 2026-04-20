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Swarmer Inc's Quiet Period Will Expire on April 27th (NASDAQ:SWMR)

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026

Key Points

  • Quiet period for Swarmer (NASDAQ:SWMR) ends on April 27, after which underwriters are expected to begin issuing research coverage that was restricted during the IPO quiet period.
  • Swarmer issued 3,000,000 shares in its March 17 IPO, raising $15 million at $5.00 per share, and the stock opened Monday at $35.13 with a 12‑month range of $11.25 to $68.97.
  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Swarmer to a "hold" on March 21; the company provides autonomous drone-swarm software aiming to capture value in a defense drone market projected to grow over 12% CAGR through 2030.
  • Interested in Swarmer? Here are five stocks we like better.

Swarmer's (NASDAQ:SWMR - Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 27th. Swarmer had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Swarmer's quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company's quiet period, it's expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Swarmer to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Swarmer

Swarmer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWMR opened at $35.13 on Monday. Swarmer has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $68.97.

About Swarmer

(Get Free Report)

We are launching the future of autonomous warfare through combat-proven software that enables military forces to deploy and coordinate drone swarms at significant scale. While hardware manufacturers compete and as the go-to in an increasingly commoditized market, we seek to establish ourself as a critical software layer operating system for autonomous swarm operations positioning us to capture increased value as the global military drone market experiences growth projected to exceed 12% compound annual growth through 2030.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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