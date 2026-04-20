Swarmer Inc's Quiet Period Will Expire on April 27th (NASDAQ:SWMR)

Swarmer's (NASDAQ:SWMR - Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 27th. Swarmer had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Swarmer's quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company's quiet period, it's expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Swarmer to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

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Swarmer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWMR opened at $35.13 on Monday. Swarmer has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $68.97.

About Swarmer

We are launching the future of autonomous warfare through combat-proven software that enables military forces to deploy and coordinate drone swarms at significant scale. While hardware manufacturers compete and as the go-to in an increasingly commoditized market, we seek to establish ourself as a critical software layer operating system for autonomous swarm operations positioning us to capture increased value as the global military drone market experiences growth projected to exceed 12% compound annual growth through 2030.

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