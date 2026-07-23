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Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum logo with Medical background
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Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on BIOVF shares. Pareto Securities cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Stock Performance

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), commonly known as Sobi, is a Stockholm‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. Formed in 2010 through the merger of Swedish Orphan International AB (established 1985) and Biovitrum AB, the company focuses on high‐value therapies in hematology, immunology, oncology and genetic/metabolic disorders. Sobi's strategy centers on building a global specialty care portfolio by in‐licensing, acquiring and internally developing innovative products aimed at small patient populations with significant unmet needs.

The company's marketed portfolio includes recombinant clotting factor therapies such as Elocta (rFVIIIFc) and Alprolix (rFIXFc) for hemophilia A and B, respectively; Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor for hereditary angioedema; and Kineret (anakinra) for certain auto‐inflammatory conditions.

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Analyst Recommendations for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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