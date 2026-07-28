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Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swedish Orphan Biovitrum’s trading volume surged 384% to 1,500 shares, while the stock fell 1.7% to $48.2050 from its prior close of $49.0282.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive: four analysts rate the stock “Buy” and three rate it “Hold,” resulting in a MarketBeat consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.”
  • The company exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.45 in EPS versus the $0.38 consensus and revenue of $755.76 million versus estimates of $749.76 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 384% from the previous session's volume of 310 shares.The stock last traded at $48.2050 and had previously closed at $49.0282.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIOVF shares. Zacks Research upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on BIOVF

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Trading Down 1.7%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $755.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

(Get Free Report)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), commonly known as Sobi, is a Stockholm‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. Formed in 2010 through the merger of Swedish Orphan International AB (established 1985) and Biovitrum AB, the company focuses on high‐value therapies in hematology, immunology, oncology and genetic/metabolic disorders. Sobi's strategy centers on building a global specialty care portfolio by in‐licensing, acquiring and internally developing innovative products aimed at small patient populations with significant unmet needs.

The company's marketed portfolio includes recombinant clotting factor therapies such as Elocta (rFVIIIFc) and Alprolix (rFIXFc) for hemophilia A and B, respectively; Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor for hereditary angioedema; and Kineret (anakinra) for certain auto‐inflammatory conditions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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