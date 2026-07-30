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Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Swisscom logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Short interest surged 85.8% to 2,270 shares as of July 15, though that represents approximately 0.0% of Swisscom’s outstanding stock and only 0.1 days of average trading volume.
  • Swisscom shares fell 0.9% to $77.81, trading below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock remains within its 12-month range of $68.01 to $94.63.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results missed expectations, reporting $0.82 EPS versus a $0.90 consensus estimate and $4.63 billion in revenue versus $4.67 billion expected. Analyst sentiment is largely negative, with an average “Reduce” rating from five Hold and three Sell ratings.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,270 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the June 30th total of 1,222 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,371 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Swisscom Stock Down 0.9%

OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $77.81. 2,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,621. The company has a market capitalization of $403.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.30%. Equities analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCMWY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Swisscom from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Swisscom to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on Swisscom

Swisscom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swisscom AG is Switzerland's leading telecommunications provider, offering a broad range of consumer and business communications services. Its core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital television for residential customers, together with comprehensive information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for corporate and public-sector clients. The company also develops and markets cloud computing, data center, IoT and cybersecurity services, and supplies wholesale network access to other operators and service providers.

Swisscom's origins lie in the Swiss state telecommunications system; over time it evolved from a government monopoly into a partly privatized joint-stock company while remaining majority-owned by the Swiss Confederation.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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